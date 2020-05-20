Today in History

In 2009, suspended NFL star Michael Vick was released after 19 months in prison for running a dogfighting ring to begin two months' home confinement.

Ten years ago: Under pressure following security lapses, retired Navy Adm. Dennis Blair resigned as national intelligence director.

Five years ago: Four of the world's biggest banks — JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup's banking unit Citicorp, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Scotland — agreed to pay more than $5 billion in penalties and plead guilty to rigging the currency markets. Islamic State extremists captured the ancient desert city of Palmyra in central Syria, a stunning triumph for the group only days after it had captured the strategic city of Ramadi in Iraq.

One year ago: Nuclear officials in Iran said the country had quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity amid tensions with the U.S. over Tehran’s atomic program.