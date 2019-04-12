Today is Friday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2019. There are 263 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 12, 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
On this date:
In 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
In 1934, "Tender Is the Night," by F. Scott Fitzgerald, was first published in book form after being serialized in Scribner's Magazine.
In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.
In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit.
In 2006, jurors in the Zacarias Moussaoui trial listened to a recording of shouts and cries in the cockpit as desperate passengers twice charged hijackers during the final half hour of doomed United Flight 93 on 9/11.
Ten years ago: American cargo ship captain Richard Phillips was rescued from Somali pirates by U.S. Navy snipers who shot and killed three of the hostage-takers.
Five years ago: The policy-setting panel of the 188-nation International Monetary Fund concluded a meeting in Washington by expressing confidence that the global economy finally had turned the corner to stronger growth.
One year ago: Police in Philadelphia arrested two black men at a Starbucks; the men had been asked to leave after one of them was denied access to the restroom. (Starbucks apologized and, weeks later, closed thousands of stores for part of the day to conduct anti-bias training.)
Today's Birthdays: Children's author Beverly Cleary is 103. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 80. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 79. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 75. Actor Ed O'Neill is 73. Actor Dan Lauria is 72. Talk show host David Letterman is 72. Actor Andy Garcia is 63. Movie director Walter Salles is 63. Country singer Vince Gill is 62. Actress Suzzanne (cq) Douglas is 62. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 61. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 61. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 57. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 55. ctor Nicholas Brendon is 48. Actress Shannen Doherty is 48. Actress Marley Shelton is 45. Actress Sarah Jane Morris is 42. Actress Brooklyn Decker is 32. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 32. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 32. Actress Saoirse Ronan is 25.
Thought for Today: "It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something." — Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945).