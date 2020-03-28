Today in History

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush presented the Congressional Gold Medal to the widow of U.S. Olympic legend Jesse Owens.

In 1999, NATO broadened its attacks on Yugoslavia to target Serb military forces in Kosovo in the fifth straight night of airstrikes; thousands of refugees flooded into Albania and Macedonia from Kosovo.

In 2000, in a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court, in Florida v. J.L., sharply curtailed police power in relying on anonymous tips to stop and search people.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama secretly visited Afghanistan near the front lines of the increasingly bloody 8-year-old war.

Five years ago: Afghanistan's highest court ruled that the police officer convicted of murdering Associated Press photographer Anja Niedringhaus and wounding AP correspondent Kathy Gannon should serve 20 years in prison.

One year ago: As President Donald Trump claimed that he’d been fully exonerated in the report from special counsel Robert Mueller, based on a four-page summary by his attorney general, Democrats intensified their demands for the full report; it would be released weeks later.