Today is Wednesday, March 6, the 65th day of 2019. There are 300 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 6, 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.
On this date:
In 1475, Italian artist and poet Michelangelo was born in Caprese in the Republic of Florence.
In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege.
In 1912, Oreo sandwich cookies were first introduced by the National Biscuit Co.
In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
In 1983, in a case that drew much notoriety, a woman was gang-raped atop a pool table in a tavern in New Bedford, Massachusetts, called Big Dan's; four men were later convicted of the attack.
In 1995, "The Jenny Jones Show" taped an episode on same-sex crushes during which Jonathan Schmitz learned his secret admirer was an acquaintance, Scott Amedure; three days later, Schmitz fatally shot Amedure, later telling police that Amedure had embarrassed him on national TV.
In 2016, former first lady Nancy Reagan died in Los Angeles at age 94.
Ten years ago: The government reported the jobless rate reached 8.1 percent in Feb. 2009.
Five years ago: Ukraine lurched toward breakup as lawmakers unanimously declared they wanted to join Russia and planned to put the decision to voters.
One year ago: Top economic adviser Gary Cohn announced he was leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy.
Today's Birthdays: Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 95. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 93. Dancer-actress Carmen de Lavallade is 88. Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 79. Actor Ben Murphy is 77. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 75. Singer Mary Wilson (The Supremes) is 75. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 74. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 73. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 72. Singer Kiki Dee is 72. Fox News reporter John Stossel is 72. Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 71. Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 66. Actor Tom Arnold is 60. Actor D.L. Hughley is 56. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 55. Actress Connie Britton is 52. Actress Moira Kelly is 51. Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 49. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is 47.
Thought for Today: "Le sens commun n'est pas si commun." (Common sense is not so common.) — Voltaire, French author and philosopher (1694-1778).