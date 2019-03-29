Today is Friday, March 29, the 88th day of 2019. There are 277 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 29, 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted in New York of conspiracy to commit espionage for the Soviet Union. (They were executed in June 1953.)
On this date:
In 1943, World War II rationing of meat, fats and cheese began, limiting consumers to store purchases of an average of about two pounds a week for beef, pork, lamb and mutton using a coupon system.
In 1951, The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "The King and I" opened on Broadway.
In 1962, Jack Paar hosted NBC's "Tonight" show for the final time. (Johnny Carson debuted as host the following October.)
In 1971, a jury in Los Angeles recommended the death penalty for Charles Manson and three female followers for the 1969 Tate-La Bianca murders. (The sentences were later commuted.)
In 1973, the last United States combat troops left South Vietnam, ending America's direct military involvement in the Vietnam War.
In 1989, at the Academy Awards, "Rain Man" won best picture, best director for Barry Levinson and best actor for Dustin Hoffman; Jodie Foster won best actress for "The Accused." (This was the Oscars ceremony that featured the notorious opening number with Rob Lowe and "Snow White.")
In 2005, attorney Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. died in Los Angeles at age 67.
Ten years ago: General Motors CEO Rick Wagoner resigned under White House pressure.
Five years ago: Two Spanish journalists, Javier Espinosa and Ricardo Garcia Vilanova, were freed after being held captive for six months in Syria by a rogue al-Qaida group.
One year ago: Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain.
Today's Birthdays: Author Judith Guest is 83. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 76. Comedian Eric Idle is 76. Composer Vangelis is 76. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 74. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 72. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 64. Actress Marina Sirtis is 64. Actor Christopher Lambert is 62. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Porno for Pyros; Jane's Addiction) is 60. Comedian-actress Amy Sedaris is 58. Model Elle Macpherson is 56. Movie director Michel Hazanavicius is 52. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 52. Actress Lucy Lawless is 51. Country singer Regina Leigh (Regina Regina) is 51. Country singer Brady Seals is 50.
Thought for Today: "If men could foresee the future, they would still behave as they do now." — Russian proverb.