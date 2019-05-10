Today is Friday, May 10, the 130th day of 2019. There are 235 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On May 10, 1994, Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa's first black president.
On this date:
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).
In 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.
In 1963, the Rolling Stones recorded their first single for Decca Records in London, covering Chuck Berry's "Come On" (which ended up being redone) and "I Want to Be Loved" by Willie Dixon.
In 1975, Sony began selling its Betamax home videocassette recorder in Japan.
In 1994, the state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.
Ten years ago: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise one-day visit to Baghdad to discuss U.S.-Iraqi economic relations with the prime minister. Pope Benedict XVI urged Middle East Christians to persevere in their faith as 20,000 people filled a Jordanian sports stadium where the pontiff celebrated the first open-air Mass of his Holy Land pilgrimage.
Five years ago: First lady Michelle Obama, delivering the weekly presidential radio and internet address in her husband's place, decried the kidnapping of scores of Nigerian schoolgirls by the group Boko Haram. Arkansas began issuing same-sex marriage licenses a day after a judge lifted a ban on such unions.
One year ago: President Donald Trump announced that he would meet in Singapore with North Korea's Kim Jong Un on June 12; the announcement came hours after Trump hosted a welcome-home for three Americans who had been held by Kim's government.
Today's Birthdays: Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 81. Actor David Clennon is 76. Singer Donovan is 73. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 73. Singer Dave Mason is 73. Actor Mike Hagerty is 65. Actor Bruce Penhall is 62. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., is 61. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is 61. Actress Victoria Rowell is 60. Rock singer Bono (U2) is 59. Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is 59. Rock musician Danny Carey (Tool) is 58. Actor Darryl M. Bell is 56. Model Linda Evangelista is 54. Rapper Young MC is 52. Rock singer Richard Patrick (Filter) is 51. Actor Lenny Venito is 50.
Thought for Today: "When your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?' it is a mere formality. It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway." — Erma Bombeck, American humorist (1927-1996).