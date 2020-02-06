Today in History

In 2014, Jay Leno said goodbye to NBC's "The Tonight Show" for the second time, making way for Jimmy Fallon to take over as host.

Ten years ago: Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, delivering the keynote address at the first national convention of the tea party coalition in Nashville, declared, "America is ready for another revolution."

Five years ago: A message purportedly from the Islamic State group said an American hostage, 26-year-old aid worker Kayla Mueller, had been killed in a Jordanian airstrike in Syria. Jordan dismissed the claim as "criminal propaganda." (Her death was later confirmed by U.S. officials.)

One year ago: The Italian fashion designer Gucci apologized for marketing a black wool sweater with an oversize collar bearing what looked like giant red lips; critics said the garment resembled blackface. A California woman went public with a sexual assault accusation against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; the state’s governor, Ralph Northam, was already battling to hang on to his office amid an uproar over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook.