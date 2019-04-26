Today is Friday, April 26, the 116th day of 2019. There are 249 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 26, 1865, John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, was surrounded by federal troops near Port Royal, Virginia, and killed.
On this date:
In 1564, William Shakespeare was baptized at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.
In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, 16-year-old Sybil Ludington, the daughter of a militia commander in Dutchess County, New York, rode her horse into the night to alert her father's men of the approach of British regular troops.
In 1933, Nazi Germany's infamous secret police, the Gestapo, was created.
In 1977, the legendary nightclub Studio 54 had its opening night in New York.
In 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere.
In 1989, actress-comedian Lucille Ball died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 77.
Ten years ago: The United States declared a public health emergency as more possible cases of swine flu surfaced from Canada to New Zealand; officials in Mexico City closed everything from concerts to sports matches to churches in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama opened the first visit by a U.S. president in nearly half a century to Malaysia, the third stop on his weeklong goodwill trip through Asia.
One year ago: Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004; it was the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era and completed the spectacular downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers on his way to TV superstardom.
Today's Birthdays: Architect I.M. Pei is 102. Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Maurice Williams is 81. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 81. Singer Bobby Rydell is 77. Rock musician Gary Wright is 76. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 61. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 59. Actress Joan Chen is 58. Rock musician Chris Mars is 58. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 57. Actor Jet Li (lee) is 56. Rock musician Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 55. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 54. Record company executive Jeff Huskins is 53. Former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey is 53. Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 52. Country musician Joe Caverlee (Yankee Grey) is 51. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 49. First lady Melania Trump is 49. Actress Shondrella Avery is 48. Actress Simbi Kali is 48. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 48. Country musician Michael Jeffers (Pinmonkey) is 47.
Thought for Today: "Perfect order is the forerunner of perfect horror." — Carlos Fuentes, Mexican author (1928-2012).