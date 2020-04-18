Today in History

Today is Saturday, April 18, the 109th day of 2020. There are 257 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 18, 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.
On this date:
In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.
In 1831, the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa was officially opened.
In 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.
In 1938, Superman, AKA "The Man of Steel," made his debut as the first issue of Action Comics (bearing a cover date of June) went on sale for 10 cents a copy. (In 2014, a nearly flawless original copy was sold on eBay for $3.2 million.)
In 1945, famed American war correspondent Ernie Pyle, 44, was killed by Japanese gunfire on the Pacific island of Ie Shima, off Okinawa.
In 1956, American actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco in a civil ceremony. (A church wedding took place the next day.)
In 1983, 63 people, including 17 Americans, were killed at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, by a suicide bomber.
In 1995, quarterback Joe Montana retired from professional football. The Houston Post closed after more than a century.
Ten years ago: Tens of thousands of Poles bade farewell to President Lech Kaczynski at a state funeral in Krakow.
Five years ago: A ship believed to be carrying more than 800 migrants from Africa sank in the Mediterranean off Libya; only about 30 people were rescued.
One year ago: The final report from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was made public; it outlined Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Clive Revill is 90. Actress Hayley Mills is 74. Actor James Woods is 73. Actress-director Dorothy Lyman is 73. Actor Rick Moranis is 67. Actress Melody Thomas Scott is 64. Actor Eric Roberts is 64. Actor John James is 64. Rock musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 62. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 61. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 58. Talk show host Conan O'Brien is 57. Bluegrass singer-musician Terry Eldredge is 57. Actress Mary Birdsong is 52. Actor David Hewlett is 52. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 49. Actor Fedro Starr is 49. Actor David Tennant is 49. Country musician Marvin Evatt is 46. Rock musician Mark Tremonti is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Trina (Trina and Tamara) is 46. Actress Melissa Joan Hart is 44. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 41. Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is 37. Actress America Ferrera is 36. Actor Tom Hughes is 35. Actress Ellen Woglom (TV: "Marvel's Inhumans") is 33. Actress Vanessa Kirby is 32. Actress Alia Shawkat is 31. Actress Britt Robertson is 30. Actress Chloe Bennet is 28. Rock singer Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 27. Actor Moises Arias is 26.
Thought for Today: "There is no shame in not knowing; the shame lies in not finding out." — Russian proverb.
