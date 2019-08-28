Today is Wednesday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2019. There are 125 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Aug. 28, 1955, Emmett Till, a black teenager from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle's home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.
On this date:
In 1916, Italy declared war on Germany during World War I.
In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1990, an F5 tornado struck the Chicago area, killing 29 people.
In 1996, Democrats nominated President Bill Clinton for a second term at their national convention in Chicago. The troubled 15-year marriage of Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grew to a monster storm.
In 2008, surrounded by an enormous, adoring crowd at Invesco Field in Denver, Barack Obama accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, promising what he called a clean break from the "broken politics in Washington and the failed policies of George W. Bush."
Ten years ago: The Los Angeles County coroner's office announced that Michael Jackson's death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative, lorazepam.
Five years ago: Comedian Joan Rivers was rushed to New York's Mount Sinai Hospital after she suffered cardiac arrest at a doctor's office where she'd gone for a routine outpatient procedure (Rivers died a week later at age 81).
One year ago: A white former police officer, Roy Oliver, was convicted of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed black 15-year-old boy, Jordan Edwards, while firing into a car packed with teenagers in suburban Dallas; Oliver was sentenced the following day to 15 years in prison.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Marla Adams is 81. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 79. Actor David Soul is 76. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 76. Actress Barbara Bach is 73. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 68. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 61. Actress Emma Samms is 59. Country singer Shania Twain is 54. Actor Billy Boyd is 51. Actor Jack Black is 50. Actor Jason Priestley is 50. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 37. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: "The Voice") is 30. Actress Katie Findlay is 29. Actor Kyle Massey is 28. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA "Honey Boo Boo," is 14.
Thought for Today: "The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it's indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it's indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it's indifference." — Elie Wiesel, Romanian-born journalist-author.