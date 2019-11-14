Today is Thursday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2019. There are 47 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 14, 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.
On this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside's plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.
In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.
In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.
In 1943, Leonard Bernstein, the 25-year-old assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic, made his debut with the orchestra during a nationally broadcast concert.
In 1965, the U.S. Army's first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang.
In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
In 1996, Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, the senior Roman Catholic prelate in the United States and leader of Chicago's 2.3 million Catholics, died at his home at age 68. Singer Michael Jackson married his plastic surgeon's nurse, Debbie Rowe, in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia. (Rowe filed for divorce in 1999.)
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, on a mission to repair America's global standing, told Asian countries during a speech in Tokyo that he was determined to engage them as equal partners in the economy, diplomacy and security.
Five years ago: Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel announced the Pentagon would spend an additional $10 billion to correct deep problems of neglect and mismanagement within the nation's nuclear forces.
One year ago: Chris Stapleton won four awards, including those for male vocalist, song and single of the year, at the Country Music Association Awards, but Keith Urban took home the top prize, entertainer of the year.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Hughes is 91. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 86. Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis is 85. Writer P.J. O'Rourke is 72. Britain's Prince Charles is 71. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 70. Singer Stephen Bishop is 68. Pianist Yanni is 65. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 65. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 63. Actress Laura San Giacomo is 58. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 55. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 55. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 55. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 54. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 53. Rock musician Brian Yale is 51. Actor Josh Duhamel is 47. Rock musician Travis Barker is 44. Actor Brian Dietzen is 42. Rapper Shyheim is 42. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 40. Actress-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 38. Actor Russell Tovey is 38. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 33. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 28. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 28.
Thought for Today: "The world cares very little what you or I know, but it does care a great deal about what you or I do." — Booker T. Washington (1856-1915).