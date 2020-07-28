Today in History

Five years ago: President Barack Obama wrapped up his trip to Kenya and Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, where he urged African leaders to leave office peacefully after their terms expired.

One year ago: A gunman opened fire at a popular garlic festival in Gilroy, California, killing three people, including a six-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, and wounding 17 others before taking his own life. President Donald Trump announced that Dan Coats would be resigning from his post as director of national intelligence, after a turbulent two years in which he and Trump were often at odds over Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Trump named John Ratcliffe to succeed Coats, but the Texas Republican congressman withdrew after five days of growing questions about his experience and qualifications.) Egan Bernal, a 22-year-old from Colombia, became South America’s first winner of cycling’s Tour de France.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 89. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d’Amboise is 86. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 79. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 77. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 75. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 74. Actress Linda Kelsey is 74. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 73. Actress Sally Struthers is 73. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 71. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 66. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 63. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 59. Actor Michael Hayden is 57. Actress Lori Loughlin is 56. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 55. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 51. Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 48. Singer Afroman is 46. Country musician Todd Anderson (Heartland) is 45. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 44. Country singer Carly Goodwin is 39. Actor John David Washington is 36. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 35. Actor Dustin Milligan is 35. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 34. Rapper Soulja Boy is 30. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 27.

