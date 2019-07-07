Today is Sunday, July 7, the 188th day of 2019. There are 177 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 7, 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
On this date:
In 1846, U.S. annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.
In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.
In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn into the regular Navy.
In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as Memphis, Tennessee, station WHBQ played his first recording for Sun Records, "That's All Right."
In 1969, Canada's House of Commons gave final approval to the Official Languages Act, making French equal to English throughout the national government.
In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford and the first lady hosted a White House dinner for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.
In 1990, the first "Three Tenors" concert took place as opera stars Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras performed amid the brick ruins of Rome's Baths of Caracalla on the eve of the World Cup championship.
Ten years ago: Some 20,000 people gathered inside Staples Center in Los Angeles for a memorial service honoring the late Michael Jackson, who was tearfully described by his 11-year-old daughter, Paris-Michael, as "the best father you could ever imagine."
Five years ago: Washington state issued its first retail marijuana licenses.
One year ago: After two days of talks in North Korea's capital, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had commitments for new discussions on denuclearization, but North Korea said Pompeo's visit had been "regrettable" and that the United States was making "gangster-like" demands.
Today's Birthdays: Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 92. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 86. Rock star Ringo Starr is 79. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 72. Country singer Linda Williams is 72. Actress Shelley Duvall is 70. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 53. Actress Jorja Fox is 51. Actress Cree Summer is 50. Actress Robin Weigert is 50. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 39. Rapper Cassidy is 37. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 37. Actor Ross Malinger is 35. Actor-comedian Luke Null (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 29.