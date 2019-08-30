Today is Friday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2019. There are 123 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
On this date:
In 1862, Confederate forces won victories against the Union at the Second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, Virginia, and the Battle of Richmond in Kentucky.
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.
In 1989, a federal jury in New York found "hotel queen" Leona Helmsley guilty of income tax evasion, but acquitted her of extortion. (Helmsley ended up serving 18 months behind bars, a month at a halfway house and two months under house arrest.)
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was Aug. 31 when the crash occurred.)
In 2005, a day after Hurricane Katrina hit, floods were covering 80 percent of New Orleans, looting continued to spread and rescuers in helicopters and boats picked up hundreds of stranded people.
Ten years ago: Voters in Japan ousted the country's conservatives after more than a half century of rule and put the untested Democratic Party of Japan in control.
Five years ago: The U.S. military said fighter aircraft and unmanned drones had struck Islamic State militants near Iraq's Mosul Dam.
One year ago: A Los Angeles man was arrested and charged with making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe for what he allegedly called "treasonous" attacks on President Donald Trump. (Robert Chain later pleaded guilty to seven counts of making threatening communications; he is scheduled for sentencing in September.)
Today's Birthdays: Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 80. Actor John Kani is 77. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 76. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 76. Comedian Lewis Black is 71. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 68. Actor David Paymer is 65. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 62. Actor Michael Chiklis is 56. Actress Michael Michele is 53. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 48. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 48. Actress Cameron Diaz is 47. Rock musician Leon Caffrey (formerly w/Space) is 46. TV personality Lisa Ling is 46. Actor Raul Castillo is 42. Actor Michael Gladis is 42. Rock musician Matt Taul (Tantric; Days of the New) is 41. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 38. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 34. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 33. Actress Johanna Braddy is 32. Actor Cameron Finley is 32.
Thought for Today: "Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but by the opposition he or she has overcome to reach his goals." — Dorothy Height, American civil rights activist (1912-2010).