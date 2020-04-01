Today in History

Ten years ago: Roman Catholic cardinals across Europe used their Holy Thursday sermons to defend Pope Benedict XVI from accusations he'd played a role in covering up sex abuse scandals.

Five years ago: Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was charged with accepting nearly $1 million worth of gifts and travel from a longtime friend in exchange for a stream of political favors on the donor's behalf; a defiant Menendez, maintaining his innocence, declared he was "not going anywhere." (The Justice Department dropped charges after a trial ended in a hung jury.)

One year ago: Britain’s parliament rejected four alternatives to the government’s European Union divorce deal, options that would have softened or even halted the departure; the votes left the U.K. with 12 days to come up with a new plan or crash out of the bloc in chaos.