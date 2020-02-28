Today in History

Today is Friday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2020. There are 307 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 28, 1953, scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announced they had discovered the double-helix structure of DNA.
On this date:
In 1975, 42 people were killed in London's Underground when a train smashed into the end of a tunnel.
In 1983, the long-running TV series "M-A-S-H" ended after 11 seasons on CBS with a special 2½-hour finale that was watched by an estimated 121.6 million people.
In 1993, a gun battle erupted at a religious compound near Waco, Texas, when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents tried to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh on weapons charges; four agents and six Davidians were killed as a 51-day standoff began.
In 1996, Britain's Princess Diana agreed to divorce Prince Charles. (Their 15-year marriage officially ended in August 1996; Diana died in a car crash in Paris a year after that.)
In 2005, In Santa Maria, California, the prosecution and defense gave opening statements in the sexual molestation trial of Michael Jackson, who was later acquitted.
In 2018, Walmart announced that it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and would remove items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.
Ten years ago: Sidney Crosby scored the winning goal in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States in the final event of the Vancouver Olympics.
Five years ago: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced his country would shrink the size of the U.S. Embassy staff, limit the activities of U.S. diplomats and require American tourists to apply for visas, saying that "gringo" meddling had forced him to adopt the series of restrictive measures.
One year ago: Talks between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un collapsed after the two sides failed to bridge a standoff over U.S. sanctions; the two leaders’ motorcades roared away from the summit site in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi within minutes of each other.
Today's Birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 91. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 89. Singer Sam the Sham is 83. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 81. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 80. Actress Kelly Bishop is 76. Actress Stephanie Beacham is 73. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 72. Actress Bernadette Peters is 72. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 72. Actress Ilene Graff is 71. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 65. Actor John Turturro is 63. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 63. Actress Rae Dawn Chong is 59. Actress Maxine Bahns is 51. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 51. Author Daniel Handler (aka "Lemony Snicket") is 50. Actress Tasha Smith is 49. Actor Rory Cochrane is 48. Actress Ali Larter is 44. Country singer Jason Aldean is 43. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 42. Actress Melanie Chandra (TV: "Code Black") is 36. Actress Michelle Horn is 33. MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 32. Actress Quinn Shephard is 25. Actor Bobb'e J. Thompson is 24.
Thought for Today: "Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind." — Henry James (1843-1916).