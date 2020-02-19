Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 19, the 50th day of 2020. There are 316 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 19, 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.
On this date:
In 1803, Congress voted to accept Ohio's borders and constitution.
In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr, accused of treason, was arrested in the Mississippi Territory, in present-day Alabama. (Burr was acquitted at trial.)
In 1878, Thomas Edison received a U.S. patent for "an improvement in phonograph or speaking machines."
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens. Imperial Japanese warplanes raided the Australian city of Darwin; at least 243 people were killed.
In 1968, the children's program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," created by and starring Fred Rogers, made its network debut on National Educational Television, a forerunner of PBS, beginning a 31-season run.
In 1997, Deng Xiaoping, the last of China's major Communist revolutionaries, died at age 92.
In 2008, an ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.
Ten years ago: In a televised 13-minute statement, golfer Tiger Woods admitted infidelity and acknowledged receiving therapy.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama urged delegates from 63 countries at a summit on violent extremism to "confront the warped ideology" espoused by terror groups, particularly using Islam to justify violence.
One year ago: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would again seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Smokey Robinson is 80. Actress Carlin Glynn is 80. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 78. Singer Lou Christie is 77. Actor Michael Nader is 75. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 72. Actor Stephen Nichols is 69. Author Amy Tan is 68. Actor Jeff Daniels is 65. Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 64. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 63. Actor Ray Winstone is 63. Actor Leslie David Baker is 62. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 61. Britain's Prince Andrew is 60. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 58. Singer Seal is 57. Actress Jessica Tuck is 57. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 56. Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 55. Actress Justine Bateman is 54. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 53. Actress Bellamy Young is 50. Rock musician Daniel Adair is 45. Pop singer-actress Haylie Duff is 35. Actress Arielle Kebbel is 35. Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 32. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 30. Actress Victoria Justice is 27. Actor David Mazouz (TV: "Gotham") is 19. Actress Millie Bobby Brown is 16.
Thought for Today: "Passion and prejudice govern the world; only under the name of reason." — John Wesley, English theologian (1703-1791).