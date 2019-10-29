Today is Tuesday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2019. There are 63 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 29, 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages; the storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S.
On this date:
In 1787, the opera "Don Giovanni" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had its world premiere in Prague.
In 1911, Hungarian-born American newspaperman Joseph Pulitzer, 64, died in Charleston, S.C.
In 1929, "Black Tuesday" descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America's "Great Depression" began.
In 1957, former MGM studio boss Louis B. Mayer died in Los Angeles at age 75.
In 1967, Expo 67 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, closed after six months.
In 1998, Sen. John Glenn, at age 77, roared back into space aboard the shuttle Discovery, retracing the trail he'd blazed for America's astronauts 36 years earlier.
In 2017, all but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that "we can't have the inmates running the prison."
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama paid a post-midnight visit to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to honor the return of 18 soldiers killed in Afghanistan.
Five years ago: Ordering firm restrictions for U.S. troops returning from West Africa, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said the military men and women helping fight Ebola had to undergo 21-day quarantines upon their return — longer than required for many civilian health care workers.
One year ago: A new-generation Boeing jet operated by the Indonesian budget airline Lion Air crashed in the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board; it was the first of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max, causing the plane to be grounded around the world as Boeing worked on software changes to a flight-control system.
Today's Birthdays: Bluegrass singer-musician Sonny Osborne (The Osborne Brothers) is 82. Country singer Lee Clayton is 77. Rock musician Denny Laine is 75. Singer Melba Moore is 74. Musician Peter Green is 73. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 72. Actress Kate Jackson is 71. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 63. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: "The Simpsons") is 62. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson ("Ziggy") is 62. Actress Finola Hughes is 60. Singer Randy Jackson is 58. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 54. Actress Joely Fisher is 52. Rapper Paris is 52. Actor Rufus Sewell is 52. Actor Grayson McCouch is 51. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 50. Actress Winona Ryder is 48. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is 47. Actress Gabrielle Union is 47. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 46. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 46. Actress Milena Govich is 43.
Thought for Today: "Put it before them briefly so they will read it, clearly so they will appreciate it, picturesquely so they will remember it and, above all, accurately so they will be guided by its light."— Joseph Pulitzer, American newspaper publisher (born 1847, died this date in 1911).