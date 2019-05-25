Today is Saturday, May 25, the 145th day of 2019. There are 220 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 25, 1935, Babe Ruth hit his last three career home runs — Nos. 712, 713 and 714 — for the Boston Braves in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (The Pirates won, 11-7.)
On this date:
In 1787, the Constitutional Convention began at the Pennsylvania State House (Independence Hall) in Philadelphia after enough delegates had shown up for a quorum.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy told Congress: "I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth."
In 1965, Muhammad Ali knocked out Sonny Liston in the first round of their world heavyweight title rematch in Lewiston, Maine.
In 1979, 273 people died when an American Airlines DC-10 crashed just after takeoff from Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
In 1986, an estimated 7 million Americans participated in "Hands Across America" to raise money for the nation's hungry and homeless.
In 1992, Jay Leno made his debut as host of NBC's "Tonight Show," succeeding Johnny Carson.
In 2017, surrounded by stone-faced allies, President Donald Trump rebuked fellow NATO members for failing to meet the military alliance's financial benchmarks.
Ten years ago: North Korea claimed to have carried out a powerful underground nuclear test; President Barack Obama called on the world to "stand up to" Pyongyang and demand it honor a promise to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama slipped into Afghanistan for a surprise visit, making clear the U.S. would likely maintain a limited role there even after its combat mission ended later in the year.
One year ago: Harvey Weinstein was charged in New York with rape and another sex felony in the first prosecution to result from the wave of allegations against him; the once-powerful movie producer turned himself in to face the charges and was released on $1 million bail after a court appearance.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Ann Robinson is 90. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 85. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 83. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 80. Country singer Jessi Colter is 76. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 76. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 75. Actress Karen Valentine is 72. Actress Jacki Weaver is 72. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 71. Actress Patti D'Arbanville is 68. Playwright Eve Ensler is 66. Actress Connie Sellecca is 64. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 61. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 59. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 56. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 52. Actor Joseph Reitman is 51. Rock musician Glen Drover is 50. Actress Anne Heche (haych) is 50. Actresses Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: "Little House on the Prairie") are 49. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 49. Actress Octavia Spencer is 49. Actor Justin Henry is 48.
Thought for Today: "I hate quotations. Tell me what you know." — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American essayist and poet (1803-1882).