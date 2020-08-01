Today in History

In 2014, a medical examiner ruled that a New York City police officer’s chokehold caused the death of Eric Garner, whose videotaped arrest and final pleas of “I can’t breathe!” had sparked outrage.

Ten years ago: The United States announced that it would provide Pakistan with $10 million in humanitarian assistance in the wake of deadly flooding.

Five years ago: Japan’s Imperial Household Agency released a digital version of Emperor Hirohito’s radio address on Aug. 15, 1945, announcing his country’s surrender in World War II; the digital recording offered clearer audio, although Hirohito spoke in an arcane form of Japanese that many of his countrymen would have found difficult to comprehend.

One year ago: President Donald Trump intensified pressure on China to reach a trade deal by warning he would impose 10% tariffs on Sept. 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports that he hadn’t already taxed.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 89. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 83. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 78. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 70. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 67. Singer Michael Penn is 62. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 61. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 60. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 60. Actor Jesse Borrego is 58. Actor Demian Bichir is 57. Rapper Coolio is 57. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 57. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 56. Movie director Sam Mendes is 55. Country singer George Ducas is 54. Country musician Charlie Kelley is 52. Actress Jennifer Gareis is 50. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 48. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe is 47. Actor Jason Momoa is 41. Actress Honeysuckle Weeks is 41. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 39. Actress Taylor Fry is 39. Actor Elijah Kelley is 34. Actor James Francis Kelly is 31. Actress Ella Wahlestedt is 22.

