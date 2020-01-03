Today is Friday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2020. There are 363 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 3, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.
On this date:
In 1777, Gen. George Washington's army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.
In 1892, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
In 1938, the March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had been afflicted with the crippling disease.
In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.
In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.
In 2000, the last new daily "Peanuts" strip by Charles Schulz ran in 26-hundred newspapers.
In 2008, Illinois Sen. Barack Obama won Democratic caucuses in Iowa, while Mike Huckabee won the Republican caucuses.
In 2013, students from Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, reconvened at a different building in the town of Monroe about three weeks after the massacre that had claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators.
Ten years ago: The U.S. closed its embassy in Yemen, citing ongoing threats by the al-Qaida branch linked to the failed Christmas Day bombing attempt of a U.S. airliner headed to Detroit; Britain also shuttered its embassy.
Five years ago: Boko Haram extremists kidnapped about 40 boys and young men and killed scores of soldiers in a bold attack on a multinational military base in northern Nigeria.
One year ago: China’s space program achieved a lunar milestone by landing a probe on the mysterious “dark” side of the moon; a side that had been observed many times from lunar orbit but never up close.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 88. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 84. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 81. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 77. Musician Stephen Stills is 75. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 74. Actress Victoria Principal is 70. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 64. Actress Shannon Sturges is 52. Actor John Ales is 51. Jazz musician James Carter is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 48. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 45. Actor Jason Marsden is 45. Actress Danica McKellar is 45. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 44. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: "American Idol") is 42. Actress Kate Levering is 41. NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 39. Actress Nicole Beharie is 35. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 34. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle (shel) Rae) is 34. Actor Alex D. Linz is 31.
Thought for Today: "Not all who wander are lost." — J.R.R. Tolkien, English author (born this date in 1892, died in 1973).