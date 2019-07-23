Today is Tuesday, July 23, the 204th day of 2019. There are 161 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 23, 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world's most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.
On this date:
In 1829, William Austin Burt received a patent for his "typographer," a forerunner of the typewriter.
In 1885, Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president of the United States, died in Mount McGregor, New York, at age 63.
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people, mostly blacks, were killed.
In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan, the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ended as police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.
In 2001, Pope John Paul II urged President George W. Bush in their first meeting, held at Castel Gandolfo, Italy, to bar creation of human embryos for medical research.
In 2011, singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.
Ten years ago: Michael Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was named in a search warrant as the target of a manslaughter probe into the singer's death. (Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.)
Five years ago: Taiwan's TransAsia Airways Flight 222, an ATR-72, crashed while attempting to land on Penghu Island, killing 48 of the 58 people on board.
One year ago: The White House said President Donald Trump was considering revoking the security clearances of six former top national security officials who had been critical of his administration. The New York Daily News cut half of its newsroom staff, including the paper's editor in chief.
Today's Birthdays: Concert pianist Leon Fleisher is 91. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 83. Actor Ronny Cox is 81. Radio personality Don Imus is 79. Rock singer David Essex is 72. Actress Belinda Montgomery is 69. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 69. Actor Woody Harrelson is 58. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 58. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 56. Rock musician Slash is 54. Actor Juan Pope is 52. Model-actress Stephanie Seymour is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Watters is 49. Country singer Alison Krauss is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dalvin DeGrate is 48. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 48. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 47. Country singer Shannon Brown is 46. Actress Kathryn Hahn is 46. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 39. Actress Krysta Rodriguez is 35. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 30. Country musician Neil Perry is 29. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (TV: "The Voice") is 23.
Thought for Today: "To be proud and inaccessible is to be timid and weak." — Jean Baptiste Massillon, French clergyman (1663-1742).