Today in History

Today is Saturday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2020. There are 327 days left in the year.

Today's Highlights in History:

On Feb. 8, 1924, the first execution by gas in the United States took place at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City as Gee Jon, a Chinese immigrant convicted of murder, was put to death.

On this date:

In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.

In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Roanoke Island, North Carolina, ended in victory for Union forces led by Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside.

In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

In 1971, NASDAQ, the world's first electronic stock exchange, held its first trading day.

In 1976, Martin Scorsese's violent urban drama "Taxi Driver," starring Robert De Niro, was released by Columbia Pictures.

In 1992, the XVI Olympic Winter Games opened in Albertville, France.