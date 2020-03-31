Today in History

Today is Tuesday, March 31, the 91st day of 2020. There are 275 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 31, 1968, at the conclusion of a nationally broadcast address on Vietnam, President Lyndon B. Johnson stunned listeners by declaring, "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President."
On this date:
In 1811, German scientist Robert Bunsen, who helped develop the Bunsen burner, was born.
In 1880, Wabash, Ind., became the first town in the world to be illuminated by electrical lighting.
In 1931, Notre Dame college football coach Knute Rockne, 43, was killed in the crash of a TWA plane in Bazaar, Kan.
In 1943, "Oklahoma!," the first musical play by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, opened on Broadway.
In 1975, "Gunsmoke" closed out 20 seasons on CBS with its final first-run episode, "The Sharecroppers."
In 1976, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that Karen Ann Quinlan, a young woman in a persistent vegetative state, could be disconnected from her respirator. (Quinlan, who remained unconscious, died in 1985.)
In 1995, Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 23, was shot to death in Corpus Christi, Texas, by the founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
In 2005, Terri Schiavo, 41, died at a hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida, 13 days after her feeding tube was removed in a wrenching right-to-die court fight.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama threw open a huge swath of East Coast waters and other protected areas in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska to oil drilling.
Five years ago: Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev rested their case in his federal death penalty trial, a day after they began presenting testimony designed to show his late older brother, Tamerlan, was the mastermind of the 2013 terror attack. Muhammadu Buhari, a former general who once rose to power in a military coup, won Nigeria's presidential election, defeating President Goodluck Jonathan.
One year ago: Rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside the clothing store he had founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighborhood; he was 33.
Today's Birthdays: Actor William Daniels is 93. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 86. Actress Shirley Jones is 86. Musician Herb Alpert is 85. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 80. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 80. Actor Christopher Walken is 77. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 76. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 76. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 76. Former Vice President Al Gore is 73. Author David Eisenhower is 72. Actress Rhea Perlman is 72. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 70. Actor Ed Marinaro is 70. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 65. Alt-country musician Bob Crawford (The Avett (Brothers) is 49. Actor Ewan McGregor is 49. Rapper Tony Yayo is 42. Actress Kate Micucci is 40. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (TV: "Atlanta" Stage: "Book of Mormon") is 38. Actress Melissa Ordway is 37.
Thought for Today: "An optimist may see a light where there is none, but why must the pessimist always run to blow it out?" — Rene Descartes, French philosopher (born this date in 1596, died 1650).
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!