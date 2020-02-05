Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2020. There are 330 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 5, 2001, four disciples of Osama bin Laden went on trial in New York in the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa. (The four were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.)
On this date:
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to "pack" the nation's highest court.
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
In 1988, the Arizona House impeached Republican Gov. Evan Mecham, setting the stage for his trial in the state Senate, where he was convicted of obstructing justice and misusing state funds allegedly funneled to his Pontiac dealership.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.
In 1999, Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was sentenced in Rockville, Md., to a year in jail for assaulting two motorists following a traffic accident (he ended up serving 3 1/2 months).
In 2009, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer.
Ten years ago: Toyota's president, Akio Toyoda, emerged from seclusion to apologize and address criticism that the automaker had mishandled a crisis over sticking gas pedals.
Five years ago: Jordan stepped up its air attacks on Islamic State facilities in Syria and expanded its airstrikes into Iraq for the first time after a captured Jordanian pilot was burned to death by the militant group.
One year ago: In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump called on Washington to end what he called “ridiculous partisan investigation” and cast aside “revenge, resistance and retribution;” Trump accepted no blame for the rancorous atmosphere and refused to yield on the hard-line immigration policies that had infuriated Democrats and forced a government shutdown.
Today's Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is 86. Actor Stuart Damon is 83. Tony-winning playwright John Guare (gwayr) is 82. Actor David Selby is 79. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 79. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 78. Movie director Michael Mann is 77. Rock singer Al Kooper is 76. Actress Barbara Hershey is 72. Actor Christopher Guest is 72. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 72. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 59. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 58. Actress Laura Linney is 56. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 56. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 53. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 52. Singer Bobby Brown is 51. Actor Michael Sheen is 51. Country singer Sara Evans is 49. Country singer Tyler Farr is 36. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 33. Actor Alex Brightman is 33. Actor Henry Golding is 33. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 32. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 31. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 21.
Thought for Today: "Men do not desire to be rich, but to be richer than other men." — John Stuart Mill, English philosopher and economist (1806-1873).