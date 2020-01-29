Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 29, the 29th day of 2020. There are 337 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 29, 2002, in his first State of the Union address, President George W. Bush said terrorists were still threatening America — and he warned of "an axis of evil" consisting of North Korea, Iran and Iraq.
On this date:
In 1820, King George III died at Windsor Castle at age 81; he was succeeded by his son, who became King George IV.
In 1861, Kansas became the 34th state of the Union.
In 1936, the first inductees of baseball's Hall of Fame, including Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth, were named in Cooperstown, New York.
In 1963, the first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963). Poet Robert Frost died in Boston at age 88.
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan announced in a nationally broadcast message that he and Vice President George H.W. Bush would seek re-election in the fall.
In 1995, the San Francisco 49ers became the first team in NFL history to win five Super Bowl titles, beating the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, in Super Bowl XXIX.
Ten years ago: In a face-to-face confrontation, President Barack Obama chastised Republican lawmakers during a GOP event in Baltimore for opposing him on taxes, health care and the economic stimulus, while they accused him in turn of brushing off their ideas and driving up the national debt.
Five years ago: Nine Democrats joined 53 Republicans in passing a Senate bill to construct the Keystone XL oil pipeline in defiance of a presidential veto threat.
One year ago: Actor Jussie Smollett from the TV show “Empire” told police he had been physically attacked in Chicago by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (Investigators concluded that Smollett made a false report because he believed it would give his career a boost; he was charged with 16 felony counts related to making a false report, but the charges were dropped without any admission of guilt.)
Today's Birthdays: Writer-composer-lyricist Leslie Bricusse is 89. Feminist author Germaine Greer is 81. Actress Katharine Ross is 80. Actor Tom Selleck is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bettye LaVette is 74. Actress Ann Jillian is 70. Rock musician Louie Perez (Los Lobos) is 67. Rhythm-and-blues/funk singer Charlie Wilson is 67. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 66. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 64. Actress Diane Delano is 63. Actress Judy Norton (TV: "The Waltons") is 62. Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 60. Rock musician David Baynton-Power (James) is 59. Rock musician Eddie Jackson (Queensryche) is 59. Actor Nicholas Turturro is 58. Actor-director Edward Burns is 52. Actress Heather Graham is 50. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is 50. Actress Sara Gilbert is 45. Actress Kelly Packard is 45. Actor Justin Hartley is 43. Writer and TV personality Jedediah Bila is 41. Actor Andrew Keegan is 41. Actor Jason James Richter is 40. Blues musician Jonny Lang is 39. Pop-rock singer Adam Lambert (TV: "American Idol") is 38. Country singer Eric Paslay is 37.
Thought for Today: "Misquotations are the only quotations that are never misquoted." — Hesketh Pearson, British biographer (1887-1964).