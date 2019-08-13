Today is Tuesday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2019. There are 140 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 13, 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin's eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
On this date:
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1860, legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley was born in Darke County, Ohio.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1960, the first two-way telephone conversation by satellite took place with the help of Echo 1.
In 1967, the crime caper biopic "Bonnie and Clyde," starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, had its U.S. premiere; the movie, directed by Arthur Penn, was considered shocking as well as innovative for its graphic portrayal of violence.
In 1995, baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.
In 2017, in a statement, the White House said President Donald Trump "very strongly" condemns individual hate groups such as "white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis;" the statement followed criticism of Trump for blaming the previous day's deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on "many sides."
Ten years ago: The Philadelphia Eagles signed Michael Vick to a one-year deal, prompting criticism from animal rights activists over his role in a dogfighting ring.
Five years ago: Six people — including Associated Press video journalist Simone Camilli — were killed when leftover ordnance believed to have been dropped in an Israeli airstrike blew up in the Gaza Strip.
One year ago: President Donald Trump dared New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to challenge him in 2020, warning, "Anybody that runs against Trump suffers." A lawyer for longtime FBI agent Peter Strzok, who'd been removed from the Russia investigation over anti-Trump text messages, said Strzok had been fired by the agency.
Today's Birthdays: Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 86. Actor Kevin Tighe is 75. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is 73. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 71. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 70. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 70. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 64. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 64. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 60. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 58. Actress Dawnn Lewis is 58. Actor John Slattery is 57. Actress Debi Mazar is 55. Actress Quinn Cummings is 52. Actress Seana Kofoed is 49. Country singer Andy Griggs is 46. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 43. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 41. Actress Kathryn Fiore is 40. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 37. Actor Sebastian Stan is 37. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 35. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 35. Actress Lennon Stella is 20.
Thought for Today: "People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges." — Joseph Fort Newton, American clergyman (1876-1950).