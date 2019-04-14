Today is Sunday, April 14, the 104th day of 2019. There are 261 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 14, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship's time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
On this date:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of "Our American Cousin" at Ford's Theater in Washington.
In 1902, James Cash Penney opened his first store, The Golden Rule, in Kemmerer, Wyo.
In 1939, the John Steinbeck novel "The Grapes of Wrath" was first published by Viking Press.
In 1960, the musical "Bye Bye Birdie" opened on Broadway.
In 1981, the first test flight of America's first operational space shuttle, the Columbia, ended successfully with a landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1994, Turner Classic Movies made its cable debut; the first film it aired was Ted Turner's personal favorite, "Gone with the Wind."
Ten years ago: Somali pirates seized four ships with 60 hostages. North Korea said it was restarting its rogue nuclear program, booting U.N. inspectors and pulling out of disarmament talks in an angry reaction to the U.N. Security Council's condemnation of its April 5 rocket launch.
Five years ago: Speaking for the first time in more than two weeks, President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin showed little sign of agreement during a telephone call initiated by Putin, with Obama urging pro-Russian forces to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine and Putin denying Moscow was interfering in the region.
One year ago: President Donald Trump declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons program.
Today's Birthdays: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 87. Actress Julie Christie is 79. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 78. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 74. Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 59. Actor Brad Garrett is 59. Actor Robert Carlyle is 58. Rock singer-musician John Bell (Widespread Panic) is 57. Actress Catherine Dent is 54. Actor Lloyd Owen is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 53. Rock musician Barrett Martin is 52. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 51. Actor Adrien Brody is 46. Classical singer David Miller (Il Divo) is 46. Rapper DaBrat is 45. Actor Antwon Tanner is 44. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is 42. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 42. Roots singer JD McPherson is 42. Rock singer Win Butler (Arcade Fire) is 39. Actress Claire Coffee is 39.
Thought for Today: "Change your life today. Don't gamble on the future, act now, without delay." — Simone de Beauvoir, French author (born 1908; died this date in 1986).