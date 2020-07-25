Today in History

Today is Saturday, July 25, the 207th day of 2020. There are 159 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 25, 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
On this date:
In 1898, the United States invaded Puerto Rico during the Spanish-American War.
In 1943, Benito Mussolini was dismissed as premier of Italy by King Victor Emmanuel III, and placed under arrest. (However, Mussolini was later rescued by the Nazis, and re-asserted his authority.)
In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)
In 1960, a Woolworth’s store in Greensboro, North Carolina, that had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its whites-only lunch counter dropped its segregation policy.
In 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.
In 1985, a spokeswoman for Rock Hudson confirmed that the actor, hospitalized in Paris, was suffering from AIDS. (Hudson died in October 1985.)
Ten years ago: The online whistleblower Wikileaks posted some 90,000 leaked U.S. military records that amounted to a blow-by-blow account of the Afghanistan war, including unreported incidents of Afghan civilian killings as well as covert operations against Taliban figures.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, visiting Kenya, mixed blunt messages on gay rights, corruption and counterterrorism with warm reflections on his family ties during a news conference with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi.
One year ago: President Donald Trump had a second phone call with the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which he solicited Zelenskiy’s help in gathering potentially damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden; that night, a staff member at the White House Office of Management and Budget signed a document that officially put military aid for Ukraine on hold.
Today’s Birthdays: Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 78. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 77. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 69. Model-actress Iman is 65. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 63. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 61. Country singer Marty Brown is 55. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 53. Actor D.B. Woodside is 51. Actress Miriam Shor is 49. Actor David Denman is 47. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 46. Actor James Lafferty is 35. Actress Shantel VanSanten is 35. Actor Michael Welch is 33. Actress Linsey (cq) Godfrey is 32. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 25. Actor Mason Cook is 20. Actress Meg Donnelly (TV: “American Housewife”) is 19. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 15.
