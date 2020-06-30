Today in History

In 1994, the U.S. Figure Skating Association stripped Tonya Harding of the national championship and banned her for life for her role in the attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama talked about the economy at a town hall in Racine, Wisconsin, saying, “We got it moving again,” and that he intended to get “our debt and our deficits under control,” but warned he wouldn’t slash spending at the expense of the economic rebound.

Five years ago: a tough-talking New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launched his 2016 campaign for president with a promise to tell voters the truth “whether you like it or not, or whether it makes you cringe every once in a while or not.”

One year ago: President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, and agreed to revive talks on the North’s nuclear program. (A working-level meeting in Sweden in October would break down over what the North Koreans described as the Americans’ “old stance and attitude.”)

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Lea Massari is 87. Actress Nancy Dussault is 84. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison is 68. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 67. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy is 58. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 54. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 51. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: “Living Biblically”) is 51. Actor Brian Bloom is 50. Actor Brian Vincent is 50. Actress Monica Potter is 49. Actress Molly Parker is 48. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 41. Actor Tom Burke is 39. Actress Lizzy Caplan is 38. Actress Susannah Flood is 38. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Fantasia is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 35. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: “The Goldbergs”) is 32.

