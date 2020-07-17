Today in History

In 2014, Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man accused of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes, died shortly after being wrestled to the ground by New York City police officers; a video of the takedown showed Garner repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.” (Garner’s family received $5.9 million from the city in 2015 to settle a wrongful death claim.)

Ten years ago: Federal authorities in Puerto Rico arrested alleged drug kingpin Jose Figueroa Agosto after a decade-long chase through the Caribbean. Thousands of gays and lesbians from around Europe marched through Poland’s capital, Warsaw, to demand equal rights and more tolerance in the heavily Roman Catholic nation.

Five years ago: More than 1,000 people attended an interfaith service in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to mourn four Marines who had been shot to death at a reserve facility by a Kuwaiti-born gunman.

One year ago: Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison. Prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a case accusing actor Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a resort island bar in 2016; the accuser had refused to testify about a missing cellphone that defense lawyers said would support Spacey’s claims of innocence.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Donald Sutherland is 85. Rock musician Spencer Davis is 81. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 73. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 69. Actor David Hasselhoff is 68. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 68. Actress Nancy Giles is 60. Singer Regina Belle is 57. Country singer Craig Morgan is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 53. Actor Andre Royo is 52. Actress Bitty Schram is 52. Actor Jason Clarke is 51. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 51. Singer JC (PM Dawn) is 49. Rapper Sole’ is 47. Country singer Luke Bryan is 44. Actor Eric Winter is 44. Actor Mike Vogel is 41. Actor Tom Cullen is 35. Actor Brando Eaton is 34. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jeremih is 33. Actress Summer Bishil is 32. Actress Billie Lourd is 28. Actor Leo Howard is 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0