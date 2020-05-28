Today in History

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama visited Grand Isle, Louisiana, where he personally confronted the spreading damage wrought by the crude gushing into the Gulf of Mexico from the BP blowout — and the bitter anger rising onshore.

Five years ago: A federal grand jury indictment handed up in Chicago revealed that former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert had agreed to pay $3.5 million in hush money to keep an unidentified person silent about "prior misconduct" by the Illinois Republican. (Hastert later pleaded guilty to breaking banking law and was sentenced to 15 months in prison; prosecutors said the money was intended to conceal past sexual abuse against a student wrestler while Hastert was a high school teacher and coach.)

One year ago: Sports Illustrated magazine was sold for $110 million to Authentic Brands Group, a company that specializes in managing fashion, entertainment and sports brands.