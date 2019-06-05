Today is Wednesday, June 5, the 156th day of 2019. There are 209 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 5, 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
On this date:
In 1917, about 10 million American men between the ages of 21 and 31 began registering for the draft in World War I.
In 1950, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Henderson v. United States, struck down racially segregated railroad dining cars.
In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California's Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, while visiting Germany, became the first U.S. president to tour the Buchenwald concentration camp, where he honored the 56,000 who died at the hands of the Nazis.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama said he "absolutely makes no apologies" for seeking the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in a prisoner swap with the Taliban, vigorously defending an exchange that caused controversy.
One year ago: Fashion designer Kate Spade, known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York in what the medical examiner determined was a suicide by hanging; she was 55. After it became clear that most players from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles weren't going to show up, President Donald Trump gave the boot to a White House ceremony for the team, and instead threw his own brief "Celebration of America." Former TV mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in New York to rape and criminal sex act charges; he'd been indicted a week earlier on charges involving two women.
Today's Birthdays: Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 94. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 85. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 80. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 74. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 72. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 72. Author Ken Follett is 70. Financial guru Suze Orman is 68. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 67. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 65. Jazz musician Kenny G is 63. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 63. Actor Jeff Garlin is 57. Actress Karen Sillas is 56. Actor Ron Livingston is 52. Singer Brian McKnight is 50. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 48. Actor Chad Allen is 45. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 45. Actress Liza Weil is 42. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 40.
Thought for Today: "Dare to be naive." — R. Buckminster Fuller, American inventor and philosopher (1895-1983).