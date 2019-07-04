Today is Thursday, July 4, the 185th day of 2019. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 4, 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.
On this date:
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
In 1802, the United States Military Academy officially opened at West Point, New York.
In 1817, ground was broken for the Erie Canal in Rome, New York. The middle section of the waterway took three years to complete; the entire canal was finished in 1825.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself "the luckiest man on the face of the earth."
In 1982, the space shuttle Columbia concluded its fourth and final test flight with a smooth landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1987, Klaus Barbie, the former Gestapo chief known as the "Butcher of Lyon", was convicted by a French court of crimes against humanity and sentenced to life in prison (he died in September 1991).
Ten years ago: Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair was fatally shot in a Nashville condo by his mistress, Sahel Kazemi, who then killed herself.
Five years ago: Germany summoned the U.S. ambassador in Berlin after the arrest of a man reported to have spied for the United States, heightening friction between the two countries over alleged U.S. eavesdropping in Germany.
One year ago: British police said two Britons who fell critically ill in the town of Amesbury were exposed to nerve agent Novichok, the same material used to poison a former Russian spy in a nearby area months earlier.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Eva Marie Saint is 95. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 92. Singer Bill Withers is 81. Actor Ed Bernard is 80. Actress Karolyn Grimes is 79. Rhythm and blues singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 76. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 76. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 73. Rhythm and blues musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 68. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 67. Singer John Waite is 67. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 61. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 57. Rock musician Matt Malley is 56. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 56. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 54. Actor Al Madrigal is 48. Actress Jenica Bergere is 45. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 44. Singer Stephen "Ste" McNally (BBMak) is 41. Actress Becki Newton is 41. Actor Mo McRae is 37. TV personality Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Melanie Fiona is 36. Malia Obama is 21.
Thought for Today: "All progress has resulted from people who took unpopular positions." — Adlai E. Stevenson, American diplomat and politician (1900-1965).