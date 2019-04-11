Today is Thursday, April 11, the 101st day of 2019. There are 264 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 11, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.
On this date:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, "We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart." (It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver.)
In 1947, Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers played in an exhibition against the New York Yankees at Ebbets Field, four days before his regular-season debut that broke baseball's color line.
In 1966, Frank Sinatra recorded the song "Strangers in the Night" for his label, Reprise Records.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which included the Fair Housing Act.
In 1970, Apollo 13, with astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert, blasted off on its ill-fated mission to the moon.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan returned to the White House from the hospital, 12 days after he was wounded in an assassination attempt.
Ten years ago: A 16-nation Asian summit in Bangkok, Thailand, was canceled after demonstrators stormed the venue. Boston University won its fifth NCAA hockey championship, defeating Miami (Ohio) 4-3 in overtime. Susan Boyle, a middle-aged volunteer church worker, wowed judges and audiences alike with her soaring rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" on the British TV show "Britain's Got Talent."
Five years ago: President Barack Obama accused the GOP of using voting restrictions to keep voters from the polls and of jeopardizing 50 years of expanded ballot box access for millions of black Americans and other minorities.
One year ago: House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he would retire rather than seek another term in Congress. California Gov. Jerry Brown accepted President Donald Trump's call to send the National Guard to the Mexican border but said troops would have nothing to do with immigration enforcement.
Today's Birthdays: Ethel Kennedy is 91. Actor Joel Grey is 87. Actress Louise Lasser is 80. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman is 78. Movie writer-director John Milius is 75. Actor Peter Riegert is 72. Movie director Carl Franklin is 70. Actor Bill Irwin is 69. Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 62. Songwriter-producer Daryl Simmons is 62. Rock musician Nigel Pulsford is 58. Actor Lucky Vanous is 58. Country singer Steve Azar is 55. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 53.
Thought for Today: "If we were to wake up some morning and find that everyone was the same race, creed, and color, we would find some other causes for prejudice by noon." — George Aiken, U.S. Senator (1892-1984).