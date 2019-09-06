Today is Friday, Sept. 6, the 249th day of 2019. There are 116 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 6, 2006, President George W. Bush acknowledged for the first time that the CIA was running secret prisons overseas and said tough interrogation had forced terrorist leaders to reveal plots to attack the United States and its allies.
On this date:
In 1909, American explorer Robert Peary sent a telegram from Indian Harbor, Labrador, announcing that he had reached the North Pole five months earlier.
In 1985, all 31 people aboard a Midwest Express Airlines DC-9 were killed when the Atlanta-bound jetliner crashed just after takeoff from Milwaukee's Mitchell Field.
In 1995, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken broke Lou Gehrig's record by playing his two-thousand-131st consecutive game.
In 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris. In Calcutta, India, weeping masses gathered to pay homage to Mother Teresa, who had died the day before at age 87.
In 2004, in Iraq, seven members of the First Marine Division from Camp Pendleton, California, and three U.S.-trained Iraqi soldiers were killed by a car bomb near Fallujah.
Ten years ago: The White House announced the resignation of President Barack Obama's environmental adviser Van Jones, who'd become embroiled in a controversy over past inflammatory statements; Jones cited what he called a "vicious smear campaign" against him.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, in an interview taped for NBC's "Meet the Press," said the surge of immigrant children entering the U.S. illegally had changed the politics surrounding the issue of immigration and led him to put off a pledge to use executive action that could have shielded millions of people from deportation.
One year ago: One after another, President Donald Trump's top lieutenants stepped forward to deny being the author of a New York Times opinion piece that purportedly came from a member of an administration "resistance" movement.
Today's Birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 84. Country singer David Allan Coe is 80. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actress Swoosie Kurtz is 75. Comedian-actress Jane Curtin is 72. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 62. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 61. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 58. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 58. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 57. ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 57. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 56. Actress Betsy Russell is 56. Actress Rosie Perez is 55. Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 52. Singer CeCe Peniston is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 50. Actor Idris Elba is 47. Actress Justina Machado is 47. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 45. Rapper Noreaga is 42. Actress Natalia Cigliuti is 41. Rapper Foxy Brown is 41. Actor Howard Charles is 36. Actress/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 36. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 31.
Thought for Today: "The lesson of history is rarely learned by the actors themselves." — James A. Garfield, 20th president of the United States (1831-1881).