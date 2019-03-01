Today is Friday, March 1, the 60th day of 2019. There are 305 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 1, 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey.
On this date:
In 1781, the Continental Congress declared the Articles of Confederation to be in force, following ratification by Maryland.
In 1790, President George Washington signed a measure authorizing the first United States Census. (Census Day was Aug. 2, 1790.)
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
In 1962, the first Kmart store opened in Garden City, Mich.
In 1966, the Soviet space probe Venera 3 impacted the surface of Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to reach another planet.
In 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in.
Ten years ago: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded its 14th annual summit in Thailand by vowing to push ahead with plans to become a European Union-style economic community by 2015.
Five years ago: Russian troops took over Crimea as the parliament in Moscow gave President Vladimir Putin a green light to use the military to protect Russian interests in Ukraine.
One year ago: President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for Americans; stocks closed sharply lower on fears of a trade war, with the S&P 500 losing more than 1 percent for a third straight day.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Robert Clary is 93. Actor Robert Conrad is 84. Rock singer Mike D'Abo (Manfred Mann) is 75. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 75. Actor Dirk Benedict is 74. Actor-director Ron Howard is 65. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 65. Actress Catherine Bach is 64. Actor Tim Daly is 63. Actor Russell Wong is 56. Actor John David Cullum is 53. Actor Javier Bardem is 50. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 46. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 45. TV host Donovan Patton is 41. Actress Lupita Nyong'o is 36. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sammie is 32. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 25.
Thought for Today: "An essential aspect of creativity is not being afraid to fail." — Edwin H. Land, American investor (born 1909, died this date in 1991).