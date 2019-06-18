Today is Tuesday, June 18, the 169th day of 2019. There are 196 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 18, 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.
On this date:
In 1940, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, "This was their finest hour."
In 1948, Columbia Records publicly unveiled its new long-playing phonograph record in New York.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson and Japanese Prime Minister Hayato Ikeda spoke to each other by telephone as they inaugurated the first trans-Pacific cable completed by AT&T between Japan and Hawaii.
In 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America's first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.
In 2004, an al-Qaida cell in Saudi Arabia beheaded American engineer Paul M. Johnson Jr., 49, posting grisly photographs of his severed head; hours later, Saudi security forces tracked down and killed the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping and murder.
Ten years ago: Tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tehran again, joining opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi to mourn demonstrators killed in clashes over Iran's disputed presidential election.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama met with senior lawmakers in the Oval Office for over an hour to discuss options for responding to the crumbling security situation in Iraq; afterward, congressional leaders said the president believed he did not need authorization from Congress for some steps he might take to quell the al-Qaida-inspired insurgency.
One year ago: President Donald Trump announced that he was directing the Pentagon to create the "Space Force" as an independent service branch. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described as a "moral and humanitarian crisis" the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that had separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border. Trump defended his administration's border policies, saying the country "will not be a migrant camp" on his watch.
Today's Birthdays: Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock is 80. Sir Paul McCartney is 77. Actress Linda Thorson is 72. Rock musician John Evans is 71. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 67. Actress Carol Kane is 67. Actress Andrea Evans is 62. Rock singer Alison Moyet is 58. Rock musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses) is 56. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 53. Country singer-musician Tim Hunt is 52. Rock singer-musician Sice (The Boo Radleys) is 50. Rhythm and blues singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 48.
Thought for Today: "Frailty, thy name is no longer woman." — Victor Riesel, American labor journalist (1913-1995).