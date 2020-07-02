Today in History

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.

In 1987, 18 Mexican immigrants were found dead inside a locked boxcar near Sierra Blanca, Texas, in what authorities called a botched smuggling attempt; a 19th man survived.

Ten years ago: Gen. David Petraeus arrived in Afghanistan to assume command of U.S. and NATO forces after his predecessor, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, was fired for intemperate remarks he’d made about Obama administration figures in Rolling Stone magazine.

Five years ago: Trying to close the books on the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history, BP agreed to provide billions of dollars in new money to five Gulf Coast states in a deal the company said would bring its full obligations to an estimated $53.8 billion.

One year ago: Lee Iacocca, the automobile executive who helped launch some of Detroit’s best-selling vehicles at Ford and then Chrysler, died in California at the age of 94.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 91. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 90. Actor Robert Ito is 89. Actress Polly Holliday is 83. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 83. Former White House chief of staff John H. Sununu is 81. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 78. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 73. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 73. Actor Saul Rubinek is 72. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 71. Rock musician Gene Taylor is 68. Actress Wendy Schaal is 66. Actress-model Jerry Hall is 64. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 59. Country singer Guy Penrod is 57. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 55. Actress Yancy Butler is 50. Contemporary Christian musician Melodee DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 44. Actor Owain Yeoman is 42. Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 41. NHL center Joe Thornton is 41. Singer Michelle Branch is 37. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester is 36. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 36. Actor Nelson Franklin is 35. Actress-singer Ashley Tisdale is 35. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 34. Actress Margot Robbie is 30.

