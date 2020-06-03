Today in History

Five years ago: The Pentagon disclosed that it had inadvertently shipped possibly live anthrax to at least 51 laboratories across the U.S. and in three foreign countries over the previous decade, but said that public health was not at risk.

One year ago: Launching a mostly ceremonial European trip, President Donald Trump had lunch with Queen Elizabeth and tea with Prince Charles ahead of a grand state dinner at Buckingham Palace; Trump arrived in Britain shortly after tweeting that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a frequent Trump critic, was a “stone cold loser” who “should focus on crime in London, not me.”

Today's Birthdays: The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 89. Actress Irma P. Hall is 85. Author Larry McMurtry is 84. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 81. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 75. Actress Penelope Wilton is 74. Singer Eddie Holman is 74. Actor Tristan Rogers is 74. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Singer Suzi Quatro is 70. Singer Deneice Williams is 70. Singer Dan Hill is 66. Actress Suzie Plakson is 62. Actor Scott Valentine is 62. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 56. Actor James Purefoy is 56. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 55. TV host Anderson Cooper is 53. Country singer Jamie O'Neal is 52. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 41. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 49. Actor Vik Sahay is 49. Rhythm and blues singer Lyfe Jennings is 47. Actress Arianne Zucker is 46. Actress Nikki M. James is 39. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 34. Actor Josh Segarra is 34. Actress-singer Lalaine is 33. Actor Sean Berdy is 27. Actress Anne Winters is 26.