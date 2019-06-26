Today is Wednesday, June 26, the 177th day of 2019. There are 188 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 26, 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city's residents, declaring: "Ich bin ein Berliner" (I am a Berliner).
On this date:
In 1870, the first section of Atlantic City, New Jersey's Boardwalk was opened to the public.
In 1977, Elvis Presley performed his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced the U.S. had launched missiles against Iraqi targets because of "compelling evidence" Iraq had plotted to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush.
In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone").
In 2013, in deciding its first cases on the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the nation's legally married gay couples equal federal footing with all other married Americans and also cleared the way for same-sex marriages to resume in California.
Ten years ago: Los Angeles County medical examiners performed an autopsy on the remains of pop star Michael Jackson a day after his death at age 50.
Five years ago: The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Barack Obama had exceeded his executive authority in 2012 when he appointed members to the National Labor Relations Board without Senate confirmation.
One year ago: A sharply divided Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries; dissenting Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the court was making a historic mistake by refusing to recognize that the ban discriminates against Muslims.
Today's Birthdays: Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 85. Actor Josef Sommer is 85. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 81. Actor Clive Francis is 73. Rhythm and blues singer Brenda Holloway is 73. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 69. Actor Robert Davi is 68. Singer-musician Mick Jones is 64. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 63. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 62. Singer Terri Nunn (Berlin) is 60. U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 58. Rock singer Harriet Wheeler (The Sundays) is 56. Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 51. Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 50. Actor Matt Letscher is 49. Actor Chris O'Donnell is 49. Actress Rebecca Budig is 46. Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 45. Contemporary Christian musician Jeff Frankenstein (Newsboys) is 45. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 45.
Thought for Today: "The formula for success is simple: practice and concentration then more practice and more concentration." — Babe Didrikson Zaharias, American athlete and golfing Hall of Famer (born this date in 1911, died in 1956).