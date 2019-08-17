Today is Saturday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2019. There are 136 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 17, 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler's inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.
On this date:
In 1863, federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.
In 1943, the Allied conquest of Sicily during World War II was completed as U.S. and British forces entered Messina.
In 1969, Hurricane Camille slammed into the Mississippi coast as a Category 5 storm that was blamed for 256 U.S. deaths, three in Cuba.
In 1982, the first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA's "The Visitors," were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.
In 1996, the Reform Party announced Ross Perot had been selected to be its first-ever presidential nominee, opting for the third-party's founder over challenger Richard Lamm.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was "wrong," and criticized Kenneth Starr's investigation.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, addressing the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Phoenix, chastised the defense industry and Congress for wasting tax dollars "with doctrine and weapons better suited to fight the Soviets on the plains of Europe than insurgents in the rugged terrain of Afghanistan." An accident at Russia's largest hydroelectric plant killed 75 workers.
Five years ago: U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder ordered a federal medical examiner to perform another autopsy on the remains of Michael Brown, a black Missouri teenager whose fatal shooting by a white police officer spurred a week of rancorous and sometimes violent protests in suburban St. Louis.
One year ago: President Donald Trump said he had canceled plans for a Veterans Day military parade, citing what he called a "ridiculously high" price tag; he accused local politicians in Washington of price-gouging.
Today's Birthdays: Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 78. Actor Robert DeNiro is 76. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 73. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 72. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 67. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy's Midnight Runners) is 66. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 64. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 62. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 61. Actor Sean Penn is 59. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 58. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 54. Actor David Conrad is 52. Actress Helen McCrory is 51. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 50. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 50.
Thought for Today: "A river has no politics." — David E. Lilienthal, American public official (1899-1981).