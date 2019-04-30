Today is Tuesday, April 30, the 120th day of 2019. There are 245 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 30, 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
On this date:
In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.
In 1803, the United States purchased the Louisiana Territory from France for 60 million francs, the equivalent of about $15 million.
In 1900, engineer John Luther "Casey" Jones of the Illinois Central Railroad died in a train wreck near Vaughan, Mississippi, after staying at the controls in a successful effort to save the passengers.
In 1912, Universal Studios had its beginnings as papers incorporating the Universal Film Manufacturing Co. were filed and recorded in New York State.
In 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler committed suicide along with his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the resignations of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, Attorney General Richard G. Kleindienst and White House counsel John Dean, who was actually fired.
In 1983, blues singer and guitarist Muddy Waters died in Westmont, Ill., at age 68.
In 1993, top-ranked women's tennis player Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match in Hamburg, Germany, by a man who described himself as a fan of second-ranked German player Steffi Graf.
Ten years ago: Riding a crest of populist anger, the House approved, 357-70, a bill to restrict credit card practices and eliminate sudden increases in interest rates and late fees.
Five years ago: Iraq voted in its first nationwide election since U.S. troops withdrew in 2011.
One year ago: Central Americans who traveled in a caravan through Mexico to the U.S. border near San Diego began turning themselves in to U.S. authorities to seek asylum in a challenge to the Trump administration.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Cloris Leachman is 93. Singer Willie Nelson is 86. Actor Burt Young is 79. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is 73. Movie director Allan Arkush is 71. Actor Perry King is 71. Singer Merrill Osmond is 66. Movie director Jane Campion is 65. Actor Paul Gross is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 58. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 54. Rock singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 52. Rapper Turbo B (Snap) is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chris "Choc" Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 48. Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 48. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 48. Actress Lisa Dean Ryan is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Akon is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) is 46.
Thought for Today: "The trouble with our age is all signposts and no destination." — Louis Kronenberger, American author (1904-1980).