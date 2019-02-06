Today is Wednesday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2019. There are 328 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 6, 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Illinois.
On this date:
In 1778, during the American Revolutionary War, the United States won official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.
In 1933, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called "lame duck" amendment, was proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.
IIn 1968, the Winter Olympic Games were opened in Grenoble, France, by French President Charles de Gaulle.
In 1991, comedian and television performer Danny Thomas died in Los Angeles at age 79.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Pop music star Falco, who had a 1986 hit with "Rock Me Amadeus," died in a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic; he was 40. Carl Wilson, a founding member of The Beach Boys, died in Los Angeles at age 51.
In 2003, Edging closer to war, President George W. Bush declared "the game is over" for Saddam Hussein and urged skeptical allies to join in disarming Iraq.
Ten years ago: Key senators and the White House reached tentative agreement on an economic stimulus measure at the heart of President Barack Obama's recovery plan.
Five years ago: House Speaker John Boehner all but ruled out passage of immigration legislation before the fall elections. A suicide bomber blew himself up at the gates of a Syrian prison and rebels stormed in behind him, freeing hundreds of inmates.
One year ago: Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations. SpaceX's big new rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on its first test flight.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Rip Torn is 88. Actress Mamie Van Doren is 88. Actor Mike Farrell is 80. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 79. Singer Fabian is 76. Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 76. Actor Michael Tucker is 75. Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 62. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 62. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N' Roses) is 57. Country singer Richie McDonald is 57. Singer Rick Astley is 53. Actor Josh Stewart is 42. Actor Ben Lawson is 39. Actress Crystal Reed (TV: "Teen Wolf") is 34. Actress Anna Diop is 31. Rhythm and blues singer/actress Tinashe is 26.
Thought for Today: "Cherish your wilderness." — Maxine Kumin (1925-2014).