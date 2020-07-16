Today in History

In 2008, Florida resident Casey Anthony, whose 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, had been missing a month, was arrested on charges of child neglect, making false official statements and obstructing a criminal investigation. (Casey Anthony was later acquitted at trial of murdering Caylee, whose skeletal remains were found in December 2008; she was convicted of lying to police.)

Ten years ago: Retired intelligence analyst Kendall Myers, the 73-year-old great grandson of Alexander Graham Bell, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for quietly spying for Cuba for nearly a third of a century from inside the State Department; his wife, Gwendolyn, was sentenced to 5 1/2 years.

Five years ago: A gunman unleashed a barrage of fire at a recruiting center and another U.S. military site a few miles apart in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killing four Marines and a sailor before he was shot to death by police; authorities identified the gunman as Kuwaiti-born Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez of Tennessee.

One year ago: Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who had unexpectedly emerged as the court’s leading liberal, died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the age of 99 after suffering a stroke.

Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh is 88. Soul singer William Bell is 81. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 78. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 72. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 72. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 68. Playwright Tony Kushner is 64. Actress Faye Grant is 63. Dancer Michael Flatley is 62. Actress Phoebe Cates is 57. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 53. Actor Jonathan Adams is 53. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 52. Actress Rain Pryor is 51. Actor Corey Feldman is 49. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 49. Rock singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 46. Actress Jayma Mays is 41. Actress AnnaLynne McCord is 33. Actor-singer James Maslow is 30. Actor Mark Indelicato is 26. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds to Summer) is 24.

