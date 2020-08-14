Today in History

Ten years ago: A day after weighing in on the issue, President Barack Obama repeated that Muslims had the right to build a mosque near New York’s ground zero, but said he was not commenting on the “wisdom” of such a choice.

Five years ago: The Stars and Stripes rose over the newly reopened U.S. Embassy in Cuba after a half century of often-hostile relations; U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry celebrated the day, but also made an extraordinary, nationally broadcast call for democratic change on the island.

One year ago: Thousands of people packed a baseball stadium in El Paso, Texas, to mourn the 22 victims of a shooting at a Walmart by a man who told police that he was targeting Mexicans.

Today’s Birthdays: Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 96. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 85. Singer Dash Crofts is 82. Rock singer David Crosby is 79. Country singer Connie Smith is 79. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 75. Movie director Wim Wenders is 75. Actor Antonio Fargas is 74. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 74. Actor Susan Saint James is 74. Author Danielle Steel is 73. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 72. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 70. Actor Carl Lumbly is 69. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 68. Actor Jackee Harry is 64. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 61. Singer Sarah Brightman is 60. Actor Susan Olsen is 59. Actor-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 56. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 56. Actor Halle Berry is 54. Actor Ben Bass is 52. Actor Catherine Bell is 52. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 50. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 49. Actor Lalanya Masters is 48. Actor Christopher Gorham is 46. Actor Mila Kunis is 37. Actor Lamorne Morris is 37. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 37. NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow is 33. Actor Marsai Martin is 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0