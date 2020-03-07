Today in History

Today is Saturday, March 7, the 67th day of 2020. There are 299 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff's posse in what came to be known as "Bloody Sunday."
On this date:
In 1793, during the French Revolutionary Wars, France declared war on Spain.
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a U.S. patent for his telephone.
In 1926, the first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversations took place between New York and London.
In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered his troops to march into the Rhineland, thereby breaking the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Pact.
In 1999, movie director Stanley Kubrick, whose films included "Dr. Strangelove," ''A Clockwork Orange" and "2001: A Space Odyssey," died in Hertfordshire, England, at age 70, having just finished editing "Eyes Wide Shut."
Ten years ago: The Iraq war thriller "The Hurt Locker" received six Academy Awards including best picture, with Kathryn Bigelow accepting the first directing Oscar awarded to a woman.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama joined tens of thousands of people in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march of 1965, saying that America's racial history "still casts its long shadow upon us."
One year ago: Longtime Colombo crime family boss Carmine “The Snake” Persico died at the age of 85 at the Duke University Medical Center; he’d been serving what was effectively a life sentence at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.
Today's Birthdays: TV personality Willard Scott is 86. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 82. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 80. Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 78. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 77. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 74. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 74. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 70. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 68. Rhythm-and-blues singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 68. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 67. Actress Donna Murphy is 61. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl is 60. Actress Mary Beth Evans is 59. Singer-actress Taylor Dayne is 58. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 57. Author E.L. James is 57. Author Bret Easton Ellis is 56. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 56. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 56. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 54. Rock musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 53. Actress Rachel Weisz (wys) is 50. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 49. Actor Jay Duplass is 47. Classical singer Sebastien Izambard (Il Divo) is 47. Rock singer Hugo Ferreira (Tantric) is 46. Actress Jenna Fischer is 46. Actor Tobias Menzies is 46. Actress Sarayu Blue is 45. Actress Audrey Marie Anderson is 45. Actor TJ Thyne is 45. Bluegrass singer-musician Frank Solivan is 43. Actress Laura Prepon is 40. Actress Bel Powley is 28. Actress Giselle Eisenberg (TV: "Life in Pieces") is 13.
Thought for Today: "In a democracy dissent is an act of faith. Like medicine, the test of its value is not in its taste, but in its effects." — J. William Fulbright, U.S. senator (1905-1995).