Today in History

In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Barack Obama; hours later, Kennedy’s remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

In 2012, the NFL announced it would open the regular season with replacement officials.

In 2018, Sen. John McCain was remembered as a “true American hero” at a crowded service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church after a motorcade carried McCain’s body from the state Capitol. Kanye West apologized on a Chicago radio station (WGCI) for calling slavery a “choice.”

Ten years ago: Five years after Hurricane Katrina’s wrath, President Barack Obama sought to reassure disaster-weary Gulf Coast residents during a speech at Xavier University that he would not abandon their cause.

Five years ago: Church bells rang marking the decade since Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast; local and congressional leaders laid wreaths at a memorial in New Orleans holding the unclaimed and unidentified bodies from the deadly storm.

One year ago: Authorities in Virginia said they’d taken down a multi-state drug ring, seizing enough cheap fentanyl from China to kill 14 million people.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Betty Lynn (TV: “The Andy Griffith Show”) is 94. Movie director William Friedkin is 85. Actor Elliott Gould is 82. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 68. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 65. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 64. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 64. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 61. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 53. Actor Kate Simses is 41. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 40. Rapper A+ is 38. Actor Jennifer Landon is 37. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 35. Actor-singer Lea Michele is 34. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 31. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 30. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 28. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 27.

