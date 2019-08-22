Today is Thursday, Aug. 22, the 234th day of 2019. There are 131 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 22, 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America's Cup.
On this date:
In 1932, the British Broadcasting Corp. conducted its first experimental television broadcast, using a 30-line mechanical system.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon were nominated for second terms in office by the Republican National Convention in San Francisco.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon was nominated for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.
In 2004, as shocked spectators watched, armed thieves stole one of four versions of the Edvard Munch masterpiece "The Scream" and a second Munch painting, "Madonna," from the Munch museum in Oslo, Norway. (The paintings, visibly damaged, were recovered in Aug. 2006; three men were convicted in connection with the theft and sentenced to prison.)
Ten years ago: Dozens of wildfires broke out across Greece, torching olive groves, cutting off villages and sending residents fleeing as one of the largest blazes swept perilously close to the capital's northern suburbs.
Five years ago: Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated sharply as Moscow sent more than 130 trucks rolling across the border in what it said was a mission to deliver humanitarian aid.
One year ago: The bull market in U.S. stocks became the longest one on record; it had been 3,453 days since the S&P 500 index had seen a drop of 20 percent or more.
Today's Birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 84. Author Annie Proulx is 84. Actress Valerie Harper is 80. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 78. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 74. Actress Cindy Williams is 72. Pop musician David Marks is 71. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 63. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 58. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 57. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Country singer Mila Mason is 56. Rhythm-and-blues musician James DeBarge is 56. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 55. Actress Brooke Dillman is 53. Rapper GZA/The Genius is 53. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 52. Actor Ty Burrell is 52. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 49. Actress Melinda Page Hamilton is 48. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 47. Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man is 46. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 46. Comedian-actress Kristen Wiig is 46. Talk show host James Corden is 41.
Thought for Today: "There are mighty few people who think what they think they think." — Robert Henri, American artist (1865-1929).