Today is Sunday, April 7, the 97th day of 2019. There are 268 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 7, 1927, the image and voice of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover were transmitted live from Washington to New York in the first successful long-distance demonstration of television.
On this date:
In 1862, Union forces led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant defeated the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.
In 1915, jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as "Lady Day," was born in Philadelphia.
In 1959, a referendum in Oklahoma repealed the state's ban on alcoholic beverages.
In 1962, nearly 1,200 Cuban exiles tried by Cuba for their roles in the failed Bay of Pigs invasion were convicted of treason.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced he was deferring development of the neutron bomb, a high-radiation weapon.
In 2008, anti-China protesters disrupted the Olympic torch relay in Paris, at times forcing Chinese organizers to put out the flame and take the torch onto a bus to secure it. Kansas won the NCAA championship, defeating Memphis 75-68 in overtime.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama capped his eight-day European trip by addressing college students in Istanbul, Turkey; he then made an unannounced trip to Baghdad, where he visited with U.S. troops and Iraqi officials.
Five years ago: Pro-Russian activists barricaded inside government buildings in eastern Ukraine proclaimed their regions to be independent and called for a referendum on seceding from Ukraine, an echo of events that had led to Russia's annexation of Crimea.
One year ago: Opposition activists and local rescuers said at least 40 people were killed in a suspected poison gas attack on the last remaining foothold for the Syrian opposition in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.
Today's Birthdays: Media commentator Hodding Carter III is 84. Country singer Bobby Bare is 84. Rhythm-and-blues singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 82. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 81. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 80. Actress Roberta Shore is 76. Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons) is 72. Singer John Oates is 71. Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 70. Singer Janis Ian is 68. Country musician John Dittrich is 68. Actor Jackie Chan is 65. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 65. Actor Russell Crowe is 55. Christian/jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 55. Actor Bill Bellamy is 54. Rock musician Dave "Yorkie" Palmer (Space) is 54. Rock musician Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs) is 45. Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 44.
"Verba movent, exempla trahunt." (Words move people, examples compel them.) — Latin proverb.